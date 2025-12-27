Liz Truss splits opinion with controversial Christmas dinner ruling

Liz Truss has once again come under scrutiny for her policy decisions - but this time it’s her approach to Christmas dinner which has caused consternation.

The former prime minister has revealed she leaves a British festive staple off her plate on Christmas Day because it should never be mixed with turkey, describing the popular combination as “wrong”.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Truss, who grew up in Leeds, admitted Yorkshire puddings were not part of her traditional Christmas dinner, because they should only be eaten with beef - not turkey.

“There are no Yorkshires. I don’t believe in that for Christmas Day,” she told Ferrari.

The controversial take split opinion between Christmas dinner progressives and those who take a more traditional approach to their Yorkshires, with user on X posting: “That’s the most sensible thing I’ve ever heard her say.”