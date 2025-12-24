Hollyoaks stars Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan have announced they are expecting a baby, with a pregnancy announcement video showing the 41-year-old’s baby bump.

The soap stars, who played Maxine Minniver and Gilly Roach respectively, posted a video on Instagram showing an ultrasound scan image placed in a bauble on a Christmas tree.

“Baby Quinlan due Spring 2026,” they wrote.

Sanderson and Quinlan publicly revealed that they were dating in 2022.

Denise Welch, who played Sanderson’s on-screen mother in the show, wrote: “Still reeling from the news. We are so thrilled for you both honestly and love you very much.”