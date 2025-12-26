Jimmy Kimmel asks UK ‘not to give up’ on US as he blasts Trump in Christmas speech

Jimmy Kimmel has asked Britons “not to give up” on the US as he blasted the Trump administration.

Speaking in his Christmas message for Channel 4, a spoof of the official royal message on Christmas Day, the host said that “we’re going through a bit of a wobble right now, but we’ll come around”. He added: “Give us about three years.”

He said that “fascism” and “tyranny” are “booming” in the US, before referring to his ongoing feud with Donald Trump. “My country’s president would like to shut me up.”

In September, Kimmel’s show was temporarily taken off the air after the host’s comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.