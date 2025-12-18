Lionel Messi concluded his historic GOAT India Tour on Tuesday (16 December), sharing a viral farewell to the subcontinent as he departed from Jamnagar.

"Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata," the Argentine legend wrote.

"Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and all the expressions of love throughout my tour."

The highlights video accompanying the World Cup winner’s message showcased the affection fans showed towards him across all four cities, featuring moments with young footballers, celebrities, and thousands of chanting supporters.

Messi added a final sign-off: "I hope football has a bright future in India!"