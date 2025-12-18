Andy Murray becomes emotional he discusses Chris Hoy’s cancer diagnosis

Andy Murray held back tears as he reflected on Chris Hoy’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

In a new BBC documentary, Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage & Me, the Wimbledon champion recalled his initial reaction to the news.

In February 2024, the six-time Olympic cycling champion announced that he was receiving treatment for prostate cancer. In October of that year, he shared that his diagnosis had become terminal.

Murray became visibly upset and had to pause the interview whilst he composed himself briefly.

“He’s just an all-round great person. He’s obviously got this terrible diagnosis, but now it’s inspiring to see how he’s going about it,” he later added.