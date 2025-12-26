Southern California hit by deadly floods as atmospheric river storm strikes

Heavy flash flooding has hit southern California over Christmas, forcing hundreds to evacuate and leaving four dead.

An “atmospheric river storm” brought 11 inches (27 cms) of rainfall to some parts of Los Angeles County, triggering huge mudslides which resulted in power outages and road closures.

Video footage shared by San Bernadino County Fire on Wednesday (24 December) shows fast moving floodwater battering properties in a mountain resort.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in Los Angeles and other southern Californian counties. The California National Guard was placed on standby.