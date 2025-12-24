The Grinch's Taylor Momsen tries on original Cindy Lou Who costume

Taylor Momsen tried on her original costume from The Grinch 25 years after she played Cindy Lou Who.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday (22 December), the 32-year-old squeezed into the iconic dress for a festive photoshoot.

After realising that her arms are too “jacked” to fit into the puffy sleeves, she opts for an off-the-shoulder look instead.

“Yes…that is my real Cindy costume from the Grinch movie 25 years later…it still (kind of) fits,” she captioned the post. “What a surreal holiday season.”