Josie Gibson has shared an insight into a recent trip to Thailand which was “good for the soul”.

The This Morning presenter can be seen enjoying time with her family in Phuket, and taking part in some Muay Thai boxing.

“Coming to Thailand has been so good for the soul,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday (26 December).

“I came emotionally burnt out and the energy here is so special it's making me feel ready for anything. I am so grateful for life, love and incredible connections.”