The 5 best films of 2025 that you should watch

This year delivered a remarkably diverse slate of cinema, according to The Independent’s chief film and TV correspondent Jacob Stolworthy.

On his list of top five films from 2025 are On Falling, praised for its tender exploration of loneliness, and The Ballad of Wallace Island, which follows two former bandmates to a remote retreat.

Baseball flick Eephus earned acclaim for its intimate portrayal of small‑town American life. And Yorgos Lanthimos’s surreal masterpiece Bugonia reaffirmed his talent for blending dark humour with absurdist vision.

Rounding out the top five, I Swear captivated audiences with its raw emotional honesty and exceptional performances. Together, these films define a standout year for contemporary cinema.