Helicopter spins out of control after deadly midair collision over New Jersey

A helicopter was captured spinning out of control and falling to the ground following a deadly midair collision in New Jersey.

Rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and an Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport on Sunday (28 December).

One person was killed, and another was transported to hospital with “critical life-threatening injuries”. Only the pilots were on board each aircraft, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that there would be an investigation into what led to the collision.