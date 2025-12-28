Trump says Russia and Ukraine want to make a peace deal

Donald Trump has said he believes he has the “makings of a deal” as he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, 28 December.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the talks Trump said he “doesn’t have deadlines” but believes Ukraine and Russia are closer than ever to reaching an agreement.

It comes after Moscow launched a brutal aerial strike targeting Kyiv with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles on Saturday.

Nearly a third of Ukraine’s capital was left without heating in sub-zero weather conditions and two people were killed.

Zelensky has said the attack on Kyiv showed Russian president Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want peace” at a time when Ukraine has confirmed a 20-point peace plan draft is “90 per cent ready.”