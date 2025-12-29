The Prince of Wales's former butler has predicted a big 2026 for Prince William, the Princess of Wales, and their children.

Grant Harrold, also known as The Royal Butler, worked for the King and Queen Camilla, as well as William, Kate and Prince Harry up until 2011.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Mr Harrold lifted the lid on how Prince George will be getting used to his new role as he's seen in public more often, as well as what's in store for his grandparents over the next 12 months.