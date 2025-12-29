Rescuers search wreckage after football coach dies in Indonesian tour boat sinking

Rescuers found the wreckage of a boat which sank off the coast of Indonesia in the search for Spanish football coach Fernando Martin and his family.

On Saturday (27 December), a tourist boat carrying 11 people sank overnight near Padar Island, a popular destination within Komodo National Park, after suffering an engine failure during a trip.

Footage shared by the National Search and Rescue Agency shows rescuers pulling debris from the water. The agency said they discovered the vessel’s gas cylinder, and fragments of the hull among other parts.

Martín, a coach with La Liga side Valencia CF, has since been confirmed dead, along with three members of his family.