A friend of Anthony Joshua's personal trainer has paid tribute after he was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday.

The two-time heavyweight champion boxer was taken to hospital in Nigeria after sustaining minor injuries in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but his strength coach, Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele died.

Mustafa Briggs told Sky News he was "extremely close" to Mr Ayodele for almost a decade.

"He is one of my best friends. He's one of my inner circle.... as a Muslim visiting Mecca, it is one of the most powerful spiritual experiences you could ever experience, and me and him did that together.

"We had so many plans, aspirations for the coming year."