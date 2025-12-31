The year 2025 saw Donald Trump dominate headlines with a string of controversial moments, from sharing AI-generated videos and making contentious public remarks to transforming the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom.

His interactions with world leaders also drew global attention, ranging from a heated Oval Office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to crunch talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the year draws to a close, The Independent looks back at the most notable Trump moments that made the news.