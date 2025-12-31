Australian prime minister centres New Year’s message on Bondi victims

Anthony Albanese centred his New Year's message on the victims of the Bondi terror attack.

In a video published on Wednesday, 31 December, the Australian prime minister reflected on how "The joy that we usually feel at the start of a new year is tempered by the sadness of the old.

"Following the terror inflicted on Jewish Australians at Bondi Beach, our hearts ache for every life lost and every life changed forever."

Mr Albanese looked forward to the new year with positivity, saying that the response to the attack showed "the best of the Australian spirit in all its courage and compassion."