Sir Keir Starmer joked with an IKEA worker that he should stand in for him at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

The prime minister visited the store in Croydon, south London, on Monday (12 January), to mark the introduction of changes to parental leave, including unpaid parental leave from the first day in a new job.

In a video posted to his TikTok account, Sir Keir meets a staff member named Stephen, joking that a visit to IKEA was "far better than being in Parliament," before offering Stephen — who also had short, grey hair — that he should stand in for him at the weekly event.