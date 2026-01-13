Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials star Mia McKenna-Bruce has revealed that she filmed one of the Netflix series' most energetic scenes with a broken foot.

The Bafta Rising Star Award-winning actor, 28, plays Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent in the streaming giant's adaptation of the 1929 novel, alongside Helena Bonham Carter (Lady Caterham) and Martin Freeman (Superintendent Battle).

In the series, a practical joke goes horribly wrong at a lavish country house party — and Bundle must unravel the mystery that changes the trajectory of her life.

"I was doing it in a boot," McKenna-Bruce said of the lively scene, which viewers will be able to watch on Netflix from Thursday, 15 January.