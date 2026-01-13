A rogue roofer led police on a chase before running over and killing a mother-of-three on a golf course in April 2025, video shows.

Worcester Crown Court heard John McDonald, 52, of Booth Street, Bloxwich, West Midlands, was involved in roofing fraud at the time with two other men, who would charge elderly people "exorbitant amounts" for poor repairs.

Police spotted their van and pursued it onto the course, where Suzanne Cherry, 62, was playing with her husband when she was struck by the vehicle. She died four days later in hospital.

McDonald admitted causing death by dangerous driving. He was jailed for 13-and-a-half years with a concurrent sentence of 48 months for conspiracy to commit fraud.