Kate Garraway’s teeth fall out minutes before Good Morning Britain broadcast

Kate Garraway has revealed that her teeth began falling out right before a Good Morning Britain broadcast.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (14 January), the presenter can be seen smiling with visibly cracked tooth caps after she had an “unfortunate collision with a taxi window at the weekend”.

A tube of Fixodent can also be seen in the video, which Garraway said she used before going on air on Monday (12 January).

“All I can say is it’s hard to appear young and cool in front of a whole new team of trendy producers when you are reduced to gluing your teeth on with denture fixative at three in the morning,” she wrote.