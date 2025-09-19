Kate Garraway unable to enter home as 12 tonne pile of rocks blocks driveway

Kate Garraway was met with an unpleasant surprise when she returned home after her Good Morning Britain shift - a huge pile of rocks blocking her driveway.

Sharing footage of the 12 tonne load of hardcore which blocked her from getting into her house on Instagram on Friday (19 September), the presenter can be seen attempting to climb over the mound of rocks.

Garraway revealed she was to blame for the rubble, captioning the post: "Needed some hardcore for a small bit of #garden reconstruction - was advised about 2 tonnes - clicked on TWELVE tonnes!!!!"

In the video, she can be heard saying to a neighbour “I think I clicked on the wrong bit” before scrambling over the pile to access her front door.