Heart-stopping moment hero rescues toddlers from middle of Florida street

Dashcam footage captures the moment a man rescues two toddlers from the middle of a Florida highway after they wandered out of an unlocked Airbnb.

John Brittingham was driving along the A1A highway in Cocoa Beach on Sunday (11 January) when he spotted the young girls and stopped his vehicle.

Footage shows Mr Brittingham running towards the girls and scooping them up in his arms. He was “terrified” but knew he had to do something to help them, local news outlet WESH 2 reports.

After going in search of the girls’ family, he located an unlocked Airbnb, which he speculates is how the girls escaped. Brittingham said that the family had no idea that the children were missing.