Wes Streeting said Lord Peter Mandelson has betrayed multiple prime ministers after fresh revelations about the former cabinet minister’s links to Jeffrey Epstein emerged over the weekend.

The health secretary told Sky News on Wednesday (4 February) there is a feeling of “deep betrayal” across government and the Labour Party.

Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) appear to show that Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour government.

Sir Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure after the Metropolitan Police announced a criminal investigation into Lord Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in a public office.