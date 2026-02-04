Coronation Street legend hits out at critics over ‘age-appropriate’ clothes

Coronation Street actor Beverley Callard has hit out at critics who urged her to dress “age appropriately”.

The 68-year-old Liz McDonald star donned a pair of low-waisted leather trousers with a cut-out panel around her waist as she headed out with her husband to watch Dancing With the Stars in Ireland, on Monday (2 February).

Fans quickly commented on the garment, with one saying “those trousers need binning” and another adding: “Dress your age for goodness sake.”

After returning from her date night, Callard, who had since changed into her pyjamas, told her followers that she was aware that the trousers had garnered a “lot of love and and lot of hate”.

“Who wants to be age appropriate anyways?!”, she wrote in the post’s caption.