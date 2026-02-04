Kate Nash tells MPs: ‘I sell pictures of my bum on the internet to fund my tour’

Kate Nash has told MPs that she has to “sell pictures of my bum online” in order to fund her music career.

Speaking before the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on Tuesday (3 February), the “Foundations” singer said that post-Brexit regulations have made it difficult for UK artists to work and perform in the European Union.

Nash explained that she has turned to OnlyFans to make additional money after she lost £26,000 on her most recent European tour.

She explained that she began her account during a touring cycle to “get some attention on the issue”, adding: “Myself and a lot of artists are sick of screaming into the void on how difficult it is.”