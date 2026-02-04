Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden issued an emotional message to those who saved and supported her through breast cancer to mark World Cancer Day on Wednesday, 4 February.

The Welsh professional dancer, 35, has continuously documented her treatment online after being diagnosed in 2023.

She underwent chemotherapy and two mastectomies, the most recent procedure taking place in November 2025.

Dowden posted a video on Instagram, which included clips of her being treated in hospital, losing her hair, and returning to the Strictly dancefloor, for World Cancer Day.

“Forever grateful to the Drs, nurses, paramedics, NHS, researchers, volunteers, charities and to all those individuals who have helped and supported me!” she wrote.