Passenger praises bus driver sacked after punching necklace thief unconscious

A bus passenger whose necklace was stolen has spoken out after the “hero” driver who chased the suspect and retrieved the jewellery was sacked.

Metroline dismissed bus driver Mark Hehir, 62, after he hit the man who stole a necklace from Katalin Kaszas while she was boarding a bus in north west London in June 2024.

Ms Kaszas said she felt “so guilty” after learning that Hehir was dismissed from his role after he knocked the man unconscious. “I think it was unjust. I don’t think [Hehir] deserved that,” she said.

A petition to reinstate Mr Hehir, who has been described as a “hero” by David Lammy, has gathered over 150,000 signatures.

A Metroline spokesperson said: “The tribunal has upheld the dismissal as fair.”