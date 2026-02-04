The Princess of Wales made a fuss of English cocker spaniel Barney – the same breed as the Wales’s dog Orla – as she revealed that she and Prince William have welcomed a new puppy.

During a tour of a Welsh woollen mill, Kate was asked how old her family's dogs are. The princess replied: "So we've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five."

Kate and William have had Orla since 2020, after their first dog together Lupo, also a cocker spaniel – which they were given as a wedding present from Kate’s brother James Middleton – died unexpectedly.

Orla gave birth to four puppies last year.