Bill Gates ex-wife says billionaire ‘has to answer’ for appearance in Epstein files

The ex-wife of Bill Gates has said the billionaire “has to answer” for his appearance in the newest batch of files related to Jeffrey Epstein files.

Epstein once claimed in 2013 that the Microsoft founder had engaged in extramarital sex, according to an email released by the Department of Justice.

In another email chain, the disgraced financier accused Gates of contracting a sexually transmitted infection from “Russian girls”. A spokesperson for Gates vehemently denied the allegations.

During an interview on NPR's Wild Card podcast, Melinda French Gates, who separated in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, said hearing the claims “brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage”.