A comedian became teary during a surprise reunion with an important person from their past on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

On Saturday (31 January), Frank Skinner took to the stage at Theatre Royal Drury Lane to play a game of Remember Me, which sees celebrities reunited with people from their past as they must guess who they are.

Skinner recognised the third guest to be Cathy, the woman who delivered his son in hospital 13 years ago. “It was actually an emergency caesarean and Cathy put her scrubs on and was totally in control, and handed me this beautiful baby,” he said as he choked back tears.

Giving her a hug, he applauded Cathy for being an amazing woman and said she gave him “the most amazing gift I have ever had”.