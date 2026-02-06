Ghislaine Maxwell languishes inside prison cell in new Epstein files video

Ghislaine Maxwell's mundane life inside a prison cell is seen in ten hours of footage in the latest release of documents from the U.S. investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

The British socialite and long-time associate of Epstein was convicted by a federal grand jury in 2021 on five counts related to sex trafficking and grooming minors. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

Newly-released footage as part of the most recent batch of Epstein files has given an insight into Maxwell's life in prison, showing her dressed in an orange tracksuit and trainers, lying down for long periods of time, and reading a book.

The video is dated July 2020, when Maxwell was waiting to hear whether she’d be granted bail. She was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after her arrest at her New Hampshire home.