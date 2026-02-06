Sir Keir Starmer is fighting for his political life amid mounting fury over his decision to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the United States, despite being aware of his ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Figures from across the political spectrum, including MPs within his own party, have questioned the prime minister's judgment, with some even declaring that it's over for Starmer.

Others are standing firmly by the PM's actions.

The Independent spoke to members of the public about their thoughts on Sir Keir's handling of the scandal and whether it could undermine his leadership.