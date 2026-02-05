Zack Polanski has criticised Sir Keir Starmer after the prime minister admitted he was aware of Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein even after his conviction for child sex offences.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, the Green Party leader claimed the prime minister’s decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as US ambassador, despite being aware of his ties to the disgraced financier, "shows a real lack of judgement", adding: "There are serious questions for our prime minister to answer."

On Thursday (5 February), Sir Keir apologised to victims of Epstein for having “believed Peter Mandelson’s lies” and for appointing him as US ambassador.

Inclusion in the Epstein files is not a suggestion of wrongdoing, and Lord Mandelson has maintained his innocence regarding his relationship with Epstein.