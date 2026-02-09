Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revealed that she could not afford to fly back to the UK for his funeral.

The former One Direction member died aged 31 on 16 October, 2024, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.

Posting on TikTok on Saturday (7 February), Cassidy, who lives in America, shared that due to financial difficulties she could not afford a plane ticket to the attend the service in in Buckinghamshire in November 2024 .

“I couldn’t even afford an economy flight,” she said, in a video where she hit back at a follower who allegedly judged her for no longer flying business class.

“I had to have a friend book it for me,” she revealed.