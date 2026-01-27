Storm Chandra latest: ‘Danger to life’ flood warning and travel chaos as Met Office issues UK weather alerts
Nearly 250 schools are closed in Northern Ireland while the Severn Bridge between England and Wales has also been shut to traffic
Storm Chandra has brought travel disruption and school closures as strong winds and heavy rain hit much of the UK.
A severe flood warning - meaning there could be a danger to life - has been issued for the River Otter at Ottery St Mary in Devon, while another 100 warnings are in place.
Almost 250 schools are closed today in Northern Ireland due to “severe weather”, while the Met Office has warned strong winds could lead to flying debris, putting people at risk of injuries and posing a “danger to life”.
The M48 Severn Bridge was closed on Tuesday morning with The Humber Bridge shut to high-sided vehicles due to wind.
An amber warning for wind is in place on the eastern coast of Northern Ireland from 5am to 9pm on Tuesday, with an additional yellow rain and wind warning for the whole of Northern Ireland for all of Tuesday.
Across the south west of England, where Storm Ingrid wreaked havoc and washed away part of a historic pier on the weekend, forecasters expect more downpours.
Rush hour for rail passengers hit by multiple line closures
Rail travellers face problems in England, Wales and Scotland during the morning rush hour. The West Coast Main Line is closed between Wilmslow and Crewe in Cheshire due to “a failure of the electricity supply and a tree blocking the rail”, according to National Rail.
Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Northern trains are affected. Several lines in southern England are blocked, including routes between:
- Romsey and Salisbury
- Weymouth and Dorchester
- Axminster and Honiton
- Exeter and Barnstaple/Okehampton
Speed restrictions are in place between Exeter and Newton Abbot.In Wales, the Swansea to Shrewsbury “Heart of Wales” line is blocked by a fallen tree.
ScotRail says speed restrictions have been applied to the West Highland line connecting Glasgow with Oban and Fort William.
Loganair cancels 12 flights from Scotland
Scottish regional airline Loganair cancelled at least 12 flights on Tuesday.
The affected routes are between Manchester and both Newquay and the Isle of Man, between Liverpool John Lennon and the Isle of Man, and between Glasgow and Islay, Campbeltown and Tiree.
30 flights cancelled from Belfast airport
At least 30 flights at Belfast City Airport were cancelled on Tuesday.
Some 15 departures and 15 arrivals scheduled to serve the airport were axed.
The affected airlines were Aer Lingus, Aer Lingus Regional and British Airways.
All the cancelled flights were on domestic routes serving these airports: Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Heathrow, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester and Southampton.
Irish Sea ferries stay in port
The overnight ferries between Liverpool and Belfast ferry in both directions on Stena Line were cancelled. The morning sailing from Belfast to Liverpool will also be staying in port.
From Cairnryan to Larne and Belfast in the north of the Irish Sea to links from Fishguard and Pembroke to Rosslare in the south, almost all sailings are cancelled until late afternoon – with most subsequent departures “in doubt”.
In Scotland, Caledonian MacBrayne has cancelled all sailings from Oban to Mull and onwards to Iona, Oban to Barra, Coll and Tiree, Ullapool to Stornoway and many other departures.
Dozens of flights cancelled
Thousands of passengers have had their flights cancelled because of Storm Chandra. The worst-hit airport is Belfast City, which is in the middle of the area affected by the Met Office amber warning for high winds.
At least 27 flights across the Irish Sea to Great Britain have been grounded: 18 Aer Lingus Regional links to a range of British airports, as well as nine British Airways arrivals and departures serving London.
The Scottish airline Loganair has grounded a dozen flights, including links from Manchester to Newquay, Manchester and Liverpool to the Isle of Man, and Glasgow to Campbeltown, Islay and Tiree.
Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.
Environment Agency warns against driving through flood water
Chris Wilding is the Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency and said: “Due to the arrival of Storm Chandra, significant surface water flooding impacts are probable today and tomorrow in the south west of England, and tomorrow there is a significant risk of river flooding impacts too.
“Elsewhere, it is possible that there will be impacts across parts of the north, south and south east of England tomorrow.
"Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and support those communities affected. We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”
Severe 'danger to life' flood warning issued in Devon
A severe flood warning, meaning there could be a danger to life, has been issued for the River otter (Lower) at Ottery St Mary in Devon.
More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England in preparation for Storm Chandra, while another 193 less severe flood alerts have been issued.
These are scattered throughout England and near the Welsh border, with several warnings issued across the south of the country.
Snow causes road closures in Cumbria
National Highways said the A66 is closed between the A67 near Bowes in County Durham and the A685 near Brough in Cumbria because of snow.
Drivers travelling across the Pennines are advised to “plan ahead and consider alternate routes”.
'Widespread disruption' caused by floods in Devon, police warn
Devon and Cornwall Police said there was “significant surface water and areas of flooding across parts of the force” due to Storm Chandra.
“There is widespread disruption of the roads particularly across Exeter, East and Mid Devon this morning, with many roads becoming impassable,” a police spokesman said.
“Please do not travel in those areas – Exeter, East and Mid Devon – at this time unless you urgently need to.
“We are experiencing an increase in reports of people coming up against flood water.
“Please do not attempt to drive through it. The weather is improving but rivers are still responding to earlier heavy rainfall.”
