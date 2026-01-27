Victoria Beckham was joined by her family in Paris as she was given a prestigious honour by the French government on Monday (26 January).

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 51, was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in Paris (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres), which recognises contributions to arts and literature.

It comes after a public fallout with her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

Footage posted on Victoria’s Instagram showed the family, without Brooklyn, posing for photographs as Victoria received her honour.