The Chase viewers noticed an “unfortunate” question about Peter Mandelson during a rerun episode of the ITV quiz show.

An October 2015 episode of the show, which was aired again yesterday (5 February) on Challenge TV, featured a question on the disgraced former peer in the Cash Builder round, asking which Labour leader a quote about the party ‘learning to love Mandelson’ was attributed to.

Radio DJ Toby Tarrant shared a photo of the moment on X, writing: “Unfortunate day to play this old episode.” Another user replied: “Someone in scheduling has played a blinder there.”

Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last month appear to show that Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour government, leading to his resignation from both the Labour party and the House of Lords.