This is the moment that a mother and two young children escaped serious injury after an out-of-control SUV smashed into a pre-school.

Surveillance footage shows Patrice Pisani leaving Bloom Academy in New Jersey on Friday (13 February) with her two sons when the vehicle plows towards them.

Pisani can be seen attempting to grab both children to pull them out of harm’s way but the youngest son is hit by the SUV and knocked to the ground.

The boy is being treated for a leg injury and burns from the undercarriage of the car, his mother said. Pisani herself suffered injuries to her back and neck.

She told local media that the driver was there to pick up her own child and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.