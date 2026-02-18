Pro-Palestine protesters made an appearance during King Charles’ visit to Barking and Dagenham, however their calls were drowned out by the noise of the crowd.

On Wednesday (18 February), Charles and Queen Camilla paid a visit to London’s East End where they spoke with members of organisations providing support to the diverse local community.

Finishing up their trip with a walkabout at the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub, a small group of demonstrators could be heard shouting “free Palestine” whilst wielding placards calling for the boycott of Israel.

The royals did not react to the protesters and the group was drowned out by the noise of cheering from the flag waving members of the public.