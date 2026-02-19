This is the moment police found more than 50 half-naked, blindfolded fraternity pledges standing in a dirty basement during an alleged hazing ritual.

Hazing is a criminal misdemeanor in Iowa, defined as any reckless or dangerous act that risks the health and safety of a student for initiation or admission into a university organization. It is illegal in 44 states.

University of Iowa police officers and emergency crews responded to a fire alarm at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity on the night of November 15, 2024.

Footage shows officers ordering the fraternity pledges to evacuate after spotting them standing silently in the dark basement.

Following the incident, the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity was suspended for four years.