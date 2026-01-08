Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minnesota, sparking sharply conflicting accounts of the incident from local, state and federal officials.

The fatal shooting occurred on a street in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, where numerous immigration officers were present following a recent influx of federal agents to the city, according to the City of Minneapolis. The woman’s mother identified her as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Video of the incident shows an ICE officer confronting Good in her car before firing several shots into the vehicle as it started to move.

Officials from the Trump administration described the shooting as an act of self-defense and alleged that the victim had engaged in “domestic terrorism.” In contrast, the Minneapolis mayor condemned the agent’s actions as reckless and called on federal immigration authorities to withdraw from the city.

Here is what we know so far.

open image in gallery An ICE agent fatally shot a woman during operations in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to official ( Getty )

Who was the person killed?

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, confirmed her daughter’s identity to The Minnesota Star-Tribune just hours after the shooting. Members of the Minneapolis City Council also confirmed her identity in a Wednesday evening statement.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being,” Ganger told the Star-Tribune.

Ganger said her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her partner. She said that it’s “so stupid” Good was killed, adding that “she was probably terrified,” according to the Star-Tribune.

Good had a son with her former husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., the Star-Tribune reports. Macklin died in 2023. Macklin’s father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., told the outlet the six-year-old boy now has “nobody else in his life.”

“I’ll drive. I’ll fly. To come and get my grandchild,” he said.

Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez previously confirmed to ABC News that Good was an American citizen. He also said she was acting as “an observer” who was “watching out for our immigrant neighbors.” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that there was no indication she was the subject of an immigration enforcement investigation.

He noted that she appeared to be in her car blocking the street.

open image in gallery An aerial view of the scene in Minneapolis where a woman was shot by an ICE agent ( KSTP )

open image in gallery The vehicle crashed into another car after being shot at several times ( AP )

What happened?

The deadly shooting took place at 34th Street and Portland Avenue, an intersection in a residential neighborhood, according to the City of Minneapolis.

A video of the incident shared with local media shows multiple masked officers approaching a red car stopped in the middle of the icy road.

An officer can be heard instructing the driver to “get out of the f***ing car” before before one officer tries to open the door as the vehicle begins reversing. A second officer, positioned in front of the car, then draws his weapon and fires several shots as the car speeds forward and to the right. The vehicle then crashes a short distance away.

The officer appeared to have fired one shot through the windscreen and then two more into the open window on the driver’s side of the car.

As people scream and shout at the immigration officials, several people are seen walking towards the car.

Photos shared on social media appear to show an airbag splattered with blood inside the crashed vehicle.

Several police officers responded to the scene and helped transport Good to a hospital, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a press conference. But she was pronounced dead.

A witness told NBC News that it didn't appear the driver was attempting to run over an agent.

“There was plenty of space between the officers at that point for the vehicle to make it through," he told the outlet, adding that it appeared the driver was attempting to flee.

open image in gallery The crashed vehicle with what appears to be a bullet hole in the windshield ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery People gathered near the scene of the incident in Minneapolis on Wednesday ( Getty )

Reactions from officials

At around 3:30 p.m., President Donald Trump weighed in. In a post on Truth Social, he accused the “Radical Left” of mounting an assault on law enforcement professionals.

He said he had watched video of the incident, adding “it is a horrible thing to watch.”

Of the shooting victim, the president wrote that “the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.” Videos of the incident do not show clearly whether the officer was touched by the car, although he appears to jump out of the way of the vehicle while shooting.

He said the officer involved was now “recovering in the hospital” and that it is “hard to believe he is alive,” despite video showing him walking around apparently unhurt in the wake of the shooting.

Earlier, Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, described the shooting as defensive in nature.

“Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” she said in a statement.

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots,” McLaughlin added. “He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

She characterized the shooting as a consequence of the “demonization of our officers.”

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Frey offered a strikingly different account of what happened.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self defense,” Frey, a Democrat, told reporters. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bulls***. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of ICE’s presence in Minneapolis,” Frey added. “They are not here to cause safety in this city… what they are doing is causing chaos and distrust.”

In a press conference later in the afternoon, Governor Tim Walz echoed this sentiment, expressing outrage at the White House.

“We’ve been warning for weeks that the Trump administration’s dangerous, sensationalized operations are a threat to our safety and that someone was going to get hurt,” Walz, a Democrat, said. “We do not need any further help from the federal government .”

He then asked that protesters refrain from violence, stating: “They want a show. We can’t give it to them.”

open image in gallery During a press conference, Walz urged those who protest the shooting to do so peacefully ( Getty )

A number of other elected officials quickly reacted to the deadly incident, with many Democrats condemning ICE.

“I’m following news of a reported shooting of a legal observer by ICE agents in South Minneapolis,” Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar wrote in a post on X. “ICE must stop terrorizing our communities and leave our city.”

“This is not the first time Trump’s ICE has shot at civilians,” Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal wrote in a post. “We need ICE out of our cities and communities.”

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith confirmed that the woman killed was an American citizen and urged ICE to leave “for everyone’s safety.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller described the incident as “domestic terrorism.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed this view, telling Fox News, “It was an act of domestic terrorism. ICE Officers got stuck in the snow. They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over.”

At a Wednesday evening press conference, Noem went on to claim Good had been “stalking and impeding” federal officials’ work throughout the day. Noem again described her actions as an “act of domestic terrorism” at the press conference.

open image in gallery Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez addressed onlookers while flanked by a law enforcement officer ( Getty Images )

Large crowd assembled at shooting site

Following the ICE shooting on Wednesday, a large crowd of people assembled on the street where it occurred, video showed.

People bundled in winter coats stood in the street, on the sidewalk and in the snow near an area cordoned off with police tape. At one point, they broke into chants directed at law enforcement officials.

Footage from Fox News also shows onlookers tossing snow balls at a group of law enforcement personnel and flashing middle fingers at them.

“People are very very angry,” a CNN reporter at the scene said.

The fatal shooting took place just a few blocks away from where George Floyd was killed in May 2020, an event that ignited nationwide protests.

Influx of federal agents

Good’s death comes shortly after the Trump administration announced it was deploying additional ICE agents to the Minneapolis area.

“While for the safety of our officers we do not get into law enforcement footprint, DHS has surged law enforcement and has already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members,” DHS told The Independent in an email on Tuesday.

The surge, which began this weekend, was expected to involve as many as 2,000 agents from multiple agencies, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

The influx of federal agents comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into fraud within Minnesota's social services programs, which culminated in Governor Tim Walz announcing he would not seek reelection on Monday.

A large share of Minnesota residents are of Somali descent, many of whom have remained indoors for fear of being detained by ICE, according to NBC News.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Somalis for ridicule and has accused “Illegal Somalian Criminals” of stealing billions of dollars from Minnesota.Last month, he described immigrants from the East African nation as “garbage” and called for Rep. Omar, who is from Somalia, to be “thrown the hell out” of the U.S.