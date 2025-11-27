Celine Dion shares rare update in emotional Thanksgiving video

Celine Dion has shared a rare update with fans in a heartfelt Thanksgiving video message on Thursday (27 November).

The singer, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022, said that she was thankful to her family “and our moments together that mean the world to me”.

The 57-year-old reminded her fans to “slow down and take a deep breath and give thanks” during the holiday season.

“May your thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace and with gratitude for everything. Even the little things,” she said.