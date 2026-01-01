US military have confirmed fresh strikes on five alleged drug boats which have left at least eight dead.

The US Southern Command posted footage of the attacks to social media on Tuesday and Wednesday (30, 31 December), but did not confirm the location of the strikes. Previous operations have taken place in the Caribbean sea and eastern Pacific ocean.

Video posted on Tuesday showed a strike on a convoy of three boats travelling along “known narco-trafficking routes” which left three “narco-terrorists” confirmed dead, while others jumped overboard.

The second video shows an attack on two more boats US intelligence confirmed were “engaged in narco-trafficking”, which left five more dead.