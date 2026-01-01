Footage shows panic as fire breaks out at Swiss ski resort bar

Bystander footage captured the moment members of the public fled as fire broke out at a bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana.

Police have confirmed “several dozen” are presumed dead after the blaze tore through the popular tourist bar Le Constellation during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Video posted to social media shows the panic as people fled the scene of the fire, which began at around 1.30am on Thursday.

Authorities say around 100 have been left injured, some seriously, with foreign tourists among the dead.