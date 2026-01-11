Police race through burning building to rescue trapped cows

This is the moment nine cows are rescued by police from a burning barn in Lewiston, New York.

Officers from the Lewiston Police Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rushed to the blaze on Wednesday (7 January).

When the officers arrived at the barn on Saunders Settlement Road, they were advised several cows were still trapped.

The three officers worked together under tough conditions to free the cows and get them out of the barn safely before the fire spread.