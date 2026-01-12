Jessie Buckley thanks soup and Julia Roberts in triumphant Golden Globes speech

Jessie Buckley gave a shout-out to a crew member for making “delicious” soup on the set of Hamnet whilst accepting her Golden Globes awards.

The 35-year-old picked up the Best Actress Award for a Drama for her role as Agnes Shakespeare - the wife of the famous playwright - in Chloe Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel.

During her acceptance speech on Sunday (11 January), the Irish actor thanked a crew member, Tomak, for preparing a dish from Poland during filming.

Buckley also heaped praise on Julia Roberts, who was also up for the prize for her role in After the Hunt, calling her a “hero to us all”.