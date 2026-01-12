First autistic Barbie doll launched with sensory-sensitive features

The world’s first autistic Barbie doll, which includes sensory-sensitive features, has been launched.

The doll, released by toy company Mattel, features specific design elements which have been carefully chosen to reflect experiences common among some autistic people so more children can “see themselves in Barbie”.

This includes a gaze subtly directed to the side, mirroring how some autistic individuals may avoid direct eye contact, and fully bendable elbows and wrists, which allows repetitive movement such as hand flapping that some members of the autism community use to “process sensory information or express excitement”.

Ellie Middleton, an autistic and ADHD author and advocate, described meeting the doll as “very emotional”.