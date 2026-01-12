Nadhim Zahawi insults journalist during first Reform press conference

Nadhim Zahawi berated a journalist for asking what he described as a “stupid question” during his first Reform UK press conference after defecting from the Conservative Party.

The Telegraph's Associate Political Editor, Tony Diver, questioned the former chancellor why he chose to join a party that platformed a vaccine sceptic cardiologist who claimed Covid vaccines may have caused the King and Princess of Wales's cancer. at its conference.

Mr Zahawi, who helped lead the government’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in 2020, told Mr Diver that he asked a “really stupid question” and that he expected better of him.