Golden Globes 2026 live: Hamnet and Adolescence win big as Timothée Chalamet becomes Oscar favourite
Nikki Glaser opened the show with jokes about nominees Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence before Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgård won early awards
Hamnet, One Battle After Another and Netflix series Adolescence were the big winners at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
Chloé Zhao’s weepie starring Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper took home the top film prizes, with Adolescence winning four TV awards in total, including for Owen Cooper, who, at 16, is the second youngest star to win.
Marty Supreme actor Timothée Chalamet and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) are also firm Oscar contenders following their triumphs in the film acting categories.
Comedian Nikki Glaser kicked off the show at the Beverly Hilton hotel with jokes about the A-listers in attendance and didn’t spare broadcaster CBS.
Known as “Hollywood’s party of the year,” last year’s ceremony delivered plenty of celebratory moments: Demi Moore finally got her flowers, The Bear tore through the television categories, and Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Globes solo.
The full list of winners
One Battle After Another dominated the awards – meaning it is now the film to beat at the Oscars. But who else won?
Lipreaders at the ready
This video of Leonardo DiCaprio, filmed during an ad break, is doing the rounds. All we can gather is that he’s talking about K-pop, most likely because of the Golden Globe-winning animated film KPop Demon Hunters. Who he’s talking to, we’ll never know.
Warner Bros and Netflix dominate awards
In the film categories, Warner Bros took home six awards, mostly thanks to One Battle After Another, with Netflix reigning supreme in the TV categories with five wins in all, thanks to Adolescence’s sweep.
Lest we forget, Netflix might be buying Warner Bros in a proposed deal worth $72bn, so if that goes through, Warner Bros’ wins will be claimed by Netflix.
Find out more about the potential merger below:
Chalamet thanks girlfriend Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner best get used to this – for the second time in a week, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet won an award for Marty Supreme and honoured her in his acceptance speech. Will he manage to take home the Bafta and Oscar as well?
Leonardo DiCaprio roasted for dating younger women
The Golden Globes crowd was left shocked after Leonardo DiCaprio was roasted for dating younger women in a joke branded “cheap” by the host.
The Golden Globes 2026 – what to know
Chalamet beats DiCaprio! Wagner Moura and Rose Byrne surprise! Adolescence continues its sweep! Here’s a piece wrapping up all there is to know about this year’s Golden Globes.
Glaser closes the show with a nod to the late, great Rob Reiner
Host Nikki Glaser sends the audience home with a subtle tribute to late director Rob Reiner.
Wearing a Spinal Tap cap, she referenced his trailblazing rock mockumentary by joking that "this one went to 11" and walked the “fine line between stupid and clever.”
Hamnet wins Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Steven Spielberg takes the stage as producer to thank Sam Mendes for sending him Maggie O'Farrell’s Hamnet, and says only the “exceptional” Chloé Zhao could have made the film.
The director herself passes on some words from star Paul Mescal, who said working on the film taught him the importance of being vulnerable while telling stories.
'One Battle After Another' wins Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
One Battle After Another wins again, taking home Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).
Director Paul Thomas Anderson hands speech duties over to producer Sara Murphy, who dedicates the award to the film’s late co-producer Adam Somner. Somner died from anaplastic thyroid cancer in 2024.
Wagner Moura wins for 'The Secret Agent'
Wagner Moura wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his performance in The Secret Agent, which also won Best Non-English Film earlier tonight. He’s the first Brazilian man to win the award.
He says the film is about “memory, or the lack of memory, and generational trauma. I think if trauma can be passed through the generations, values can too.”
