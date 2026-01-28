Zohran Mamdani surprises kids by dropping into virtual classroom call during snow day

Schoolchildren in New York City were treated to a surprise visitor as they logged into online class during a snow day - Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani, alongside Kamar H. Samuels, Chancellor of New York City Public Schools, spoke with students during a remote-lesson on Monday (26 January), where they asked them how they would be enjoying the snow once school finished.

“Don’t put a snowball in your pocket though, that will melt,” he teased.

More than 400,000 students and parents logged in virtually on the first day of remote learning in two years, according to the Mayor, as they ditched the traditional snow day for online learning amid Winter Storm Fern.